YS Jagan salutes Volunteers over their services, says the country is looking toward AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it is a proud moment that the entire country is looking toward the volunteer system in the state. He was addressing a program of saluting volunteers at Narasaraopet in the Palnadu district on Thursday.



The chief minister said that he is saluting the services of volunteer system from the district headquarters Narasaraopet of the newly formed district Palnadu district. CM Jagan said that his dream of a system that is free from discrimination, bribery, corruption, and ignores caste politics has come true through the volunteer system.

YS Jagan said that the volunteer system has become the greatest system in the country. CM Jagan reminded us that the service is going ahead with the maximum number of volunteers regardless of the profit. Meanwhile, Ravipadu Village Volunteer Rajitha thanked CM Jagan on behalf of all the volunteers and spoke about the merits of the welfare schemes introduced in AP.