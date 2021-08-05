YS Jagan showers praise on Indian Hockey team for winning Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He hailed India's 5-4 victory in the bronze medal match against Germany. Manpreet Sena was lauded for making the nation proud by winning an Olympic medal after 41 years through this victory. CM Jagan said that he cherishes the happy time with all Indians.



"India creates history after 41 years! An incredible comeback, after being down by 1-3. Team India displayed strong intent, sealing the match with a 5-4 win at the end. Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia on winning bronze for India at the Olympics," YS Jagan tweeted.

An incredible comeback, after being down by 1-3. #Teamindia displayed strong intent, sealing the match with a 5-4 win at the end. Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia on winning bronze for India at #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 5, 2021

The Indian men's hockey team thrashed Germany in Thursday's match. All fought till the end in a thrilling match and won the bronze medal for India. This brings the total number of medals won by India in the latest Olympics to five.



Indian men's hockey team that won the bronze medal match against Germany at the Tokyo Olympics was poured with showers from all quarters of people as the hockey team has won Olympic medal after nearly four decades. Many are expressing their happiness over this success through social media.

President of India Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Anurag Thakur has lauded the Indian Hockey team for these incredible moments. They wished all the success to the team in future endeavours.