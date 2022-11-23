YS Jagan starts distribution land title deeds to farmers in Narasannapeta

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has completed the comprehensive land re-survey in 2000 villages which were undertaken for the first time in the country after a hundred years, overcoming many obstacles. Chief Minister YS Jagan on Wednesday started the program of distribution of land title documents to farmers in villages where modern digital revenue records are ready at Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district.



On this occasion, CM Jagan said that they are carrying out land surveys scientifically with the latest technology. "We are surveying lands in more than 17,000 villages and started a great program two years ago; in the first phase, the land records were verified in 2,000 revenue villages and provided land title documents to 7,92,238 farmers," YS Jagan said. He said that the survey in 4,000 villages will be done in the second phase in February followed by 6,000 villages by May 2023, and 9,000 villages by August 2023.



The chief minister said that a comprehensive survey will be completed across the state by the end of next year and opined that most of the civil cases are land disputes and farmers are losing land due to a lack of a proper system. "We are taking steps to change those conditions, and lands across the state are measured and marked based on latitude and longitude and an identification number will be given to each land," he said adding that land title deeds will be given to the farmers by placing the boundary stones as well.



YS Jagan said that they have started this program with Rs. 1000 crore and appointed 13,840 surveyors to resolve the land issues without any scope the bribes. He said all the purchases will be carried out in villages.