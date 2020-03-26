CM YS Jagan to chair crucial cabinet meet on Andhra Pradesh budget issue on Friday

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to chair the cabinet meeting on Friday at 11 am to discuss on the budget of the state. As per the reports, the cabinet would give a nod for the ordinance on the budget for the next three months till June 30. Amidst coronavirus outbreak and the country lockdown, the YSRCP government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been in a big hurdle as they could not hold the assembly sessions.

The government is reportedly decided to bring an ordinance for the state budget as it is inappropriate to hold assembly sessions, which will lead to mass gatherings. In this backdrop, the cabinet would approve the ordinance.

Earlier, the government has decided to introduce the vote on Account Budget later this month. But due to the country lockdown, the total scenario was altered. However, it is crucial for the government to pass the budget in any which way lest it would have no permission to spend a rupee from April 1.