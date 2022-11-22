YS Jagan to distribute Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha title deeds in Narasannapet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narasannapet of Srikakulam district on Wednesday and will start a program of distribution of land title documents to the farmers of the villages whose survey has been completed under the Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme



As part of the schedule, he will leave Tadepalli residence at 8.30 am and reach Narasannapet Government Junior College ground at 11 am. The CM will address the public meeting from 11.00 to 12.55.

After the program of distribution of documents to the beneficiaries, he will leave there at 1.25 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 3.25 pm.

The officials had made the arrangement for the public meeting. It is learned that the survey was taken up in 1,400 villages and government had issued a gazette notification for over 400 villages. The survey in urban areas will be taken up later in a phased manner.