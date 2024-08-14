YS Jagan to hold meeting with party leaders today over MLC election

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to convene a crucial meeting with party leaders from the Yalamanchili and Bhimili constituencies.

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday and will be chaired by Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Key representatives including Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members, along with councilors from the respective constituencies, are expected to be in attendance.

This gathering aims to strategize the party's position ahead of the elections,