YS Jagan to hold video conference with collectors today to discuss on crucial welfare schemes

Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is making efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections and has outlined three key welfare schemes for implementation in the month of January, 2024.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is making efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections and has outlined three key welfare schemes for implementation in the month of January, 2024. The schemes include a pension increase of Rs. 3000.
To kickstart the implementation process, CM Jagan will conduct a video conference with collectors from all districts today. The video conference will take place at 11 am from the Tadepalli camp office.
During the conference, CM Jagan will provide guidance to the collectors regarding scheme implementation, beneficiary participation, and address any other relevant issues.
