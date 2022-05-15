YS Jagan to lay the foundation for Greenko Energies Ltd at Gummitham Tanda in Kurnool

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour the Kurnool district on the 17th of this month wherein he will visit Gummatam Tanda of Mazara village in Brahmanapalli of Orvakal Mandal. Chief Minister's Office officials said in a statement that the foundation stone would be laid for an ambitious project to be undertaken by Greenko Energies Ltd with a target of generating 5,410 MW of electricity with an investment of Rs. 15,000 crore. With this, the district authorities are arranging an armory for the CM's visit.



According to the schedule, he will leave for Gannavaram Airport from his residence in Vijayawada at 9.35 am on Tuesday and will depart to Orvakal on a special flight from Gannavaram at 10 am.



The chief minister will reach Gummatam Tanda and discuss with local leaders between 11.15 am and 11.30 am and arrive at the Integrated Renewable Energy Power project area at 11.35am and lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Renewable Energy Power Project from 11.35 am to 12.15 pm. YS Jagan will depart for Gannavaram on a special flight from the airport at 12.40 pm.