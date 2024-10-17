YS Jagan to meet YSRCP leaders, to focus on appointing incharges to constituencies

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to convene a crucial meeting today with party leaders in Tadepalli. The gathering will include district presidents and leaders of affiliated unions, a move aimed at strengthening the party's organizational structure and outreach.

Sources indicate that the meeting will focus on various strategic issues, including the formation of full-fledged working groups within the party. Additionally, there will be discussions on strategies to enhance awareness among party cadres at the booth level, ensuring a robust grassroots presence ahead of upcoming elections.

In a further indication of the party's proactive approach, Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing for constituency-wise reviews in the near future. The YSR Congress Party has already appointed new in-charges for the Mangalagiri and Raypalle constituencies, with expectations that today’s meeting will address the appointment of in-charges for other constituencies as well.

As part of Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision for the future of the party, the YSR Congress is also planning initiatives to take anti-government programs directly to the masses, reflecting a commitment to engage and mobilize voters across the state.