YS Jagan to release YSR Rythu Bharosa to tenant farmers today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually release the Rythu Bharosa funds for tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh today. Due to technical reasons, the program, which was originally scheduled for yesterday, has been postponed to today. The government will deposit Rs. 109.74 crores to 1,46,324 tenant farmers in the state.

This is the first time in the country that the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme is being extended to tenant farmers, as well as actual cultivators of Endowment and forest lands. Eligible SC, ST, BC, and minority tenants, as well as farmers cultivating Endowment lands, will receive assistance of Rs. 7,500 each. This assistance is the first installment for the 2023-24 season.

Under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, landowners in the state receive investment assistance of Rs. 13,500 per year, with Rs. 6,000 from the central government and Rs. 7,500 from the state government. This assistance is provided in three installments: Rs. 7,500 in May, Rs. 4,000 in October, and Rs. 2,000 in January.

So far, a total of 5,38,227 tenant farmers belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, as well as 3,99,321 forest land cultivators (ROFR graduates), have received investment assistance totaling Rs. 1,122.85 crores, including today's assistance. In total, the scheme has provided investment assistance of Rs. 31,005.04 crores to 52.57 lakh farmer families.