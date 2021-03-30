YS Jagan to tour Krishna and Guntur districts on April 1 to take covid-19 vaccine

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Krishna and Guntur districts on April 1. As part of hid visit, CM will leave his residence in Tadepalli by road at 10.30 am and reach the secretariat of the 140th Ward at Guntur Bharathpet Sixth line at 11.10 am.

Later, he will register for vaccination and take vaccine shot. YS Jagan will be under observation from 11.25 am to 11.55 am and will meet with the secretariat and medical staff. The chief minister will leave Guntur at 11.55 am and reach his residence at Tadepalli at 12.35 pm.

The CM will leave his residence at 2.50 pm on the same day and will attend a function at the A-Convention Center in Vijayawada at 3 pm where mayors, deputy mayors, municipal chairmen, and vice chairmen will participate in the orientation Program until 3.25 p.m. He will then reach his residence in Tadepalli at 3.35 pm by road.

The vaccination center was inspected by MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. "Despite the financial burden, all measures have been taken to control the disease and vaccines have been made available in the state from April 1," Mopidevi said. He said that the myths among the people should be dispelled and government's instructions should be followed.