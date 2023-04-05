YS Jagan to tour Palanadu district, to launch Family Doctor concept

YS Jagan will visit Palanadu district tomorrow (6th April) to officially start the family doctor concept the ambit scheme of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Lingamguntla in Chilakaluripet Mandal. Afterwards, he will address a public meeting to be organized in Kavuru village.



CM Jagan's government brought the concept of family doctor with the intention of expanding the medical and health services everywhere and also providing the services of specialist doctors directly. Trial runs have already been conducted step by step. It has been a super success and is going to be implemented on full scale.

According to the schedule, he will leave Tadepalli residence at around 9 am on Thursday and reach Lingamguntla of Palnadu district around 10 am. After inspecting the Dr. YSR Village Health Center, he will inspect the family physician concept stalls set up there. He will attend a meeting organized in Kavuru village and address the public meeting and leave to Tadepalli.