YS Jagan to visit Delhi tomorrow, likely to meet PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to leave for Delhi on the 2nd of this month and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Minister Amit Shah. AP CM YS Jagan arrived in Amaravati two days ago after attending the World Economic Forum meeting.



It is learned that CM Jagan is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Thursday to discuss with Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the details of Davos tour details along with the other issues such as centre's funding to the state.

CM Jagan is also likely to discuss with Prime Minister Modi the issue of funding to the state from the Center. The Andhra Pradesh on the other hand, wants to take the initiative to resolve the pending disputes between the states of Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan last visited Delhi on April 5 this year and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers. CM Jagan discussed the AP Bifurcation Gurantees as well as the funds due to the state and the payment of arrears from the Centre for the Polavaram project.



