YS Jagan to visit Tadepalligudem in February, says minister Kottu Satyanarayana

Highlights
Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana announced that the State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Tadepalligudem in February. This...
Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana announced that the State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Tadepalligudem in February. This announcement was made during the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the Audham Andhra Constituency level games held at Tadepalligudem Zilla Parishad High School Ground.
The government is setting up a 12-acre area in Tadepalligudem to promote sportsmanship, where various sports like cricket, hockey, football, and basketball can be played. The Chief Minister's visit will include foundation-laying and inauguration ceremonies for various development projects. Additionally, Chief Minister Jagan will lay the foundation stone for the 12-acre sports ground during his visit.
