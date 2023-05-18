Live
YS Jagan to visit Vijayawada tomorrow to honour Village Volunteers
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vijayawada tomorrow (Friday). The CM will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 10 am and reach the A Plus Convention Center in Vijayawada and will formally start the program of saluting the volunteers. The CM will honour the best volunteers. After the program, they will reach their residence in Tadepalli in the afternoon.
For the third year in a row, the government will honur the volunteers who are working selflessly between the government and the people, regardless of caste, religion, region and class, in the implementation of welfare programs of the state government.
The government will reward the volunteers who have worked as a volunteer for at least one year and have no complaints.
