YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district

YSRCP chief YS Jagan arrived in Guntur today to visit the family of Sahana, a young girl from Tenali who tragically lost her life due to an attack and extended condolences to the family besides assuring the support to the family.



The YSRCP supporters and concerned citizens gathered at the Government General Hospital (GGH) to show their solidarity with Sahana’s family.

The unfortunate death of Sahana has raised serious concerns about safety and law enforcement in the region, further intensifying the emotions of the gathering crowd.