YS Jagan wants to buy steel plant like scrap, alleges Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday expressed concern that the Central government was going ahead with its plans to sell away the Visakha Steel Plant in the absence of any resistance from the ruling YSRCP ministers, MLAs and MPs in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh accused Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy of planning to buy the prime property of the steel plant at very low scrap values.

All the 28 YSRCP MPs were doing nothing to save the VSP and were just nodding their heads like puppets while the Chief Minister was doing gross injustice to the Andhra people.

In a statement here, Lokesh asserted that their party would not let go of this issue just like that and they would go to any lengths in order to foil the devious plans of the Chief Minister to destroy the steel plant.

The Centre has already clarified that there was prior approval of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the privatisation of the VSP. The whole process to privatise the steel plant was being informed to the state government at all stages, he said.

The TDP leader advised Jagan to stop his drama since the people would not believe in his letter written to the Prime Minister expressing his fake opposition to sale of steel plant.

Nobody would believe in the fake statements of the YSRCP ministers and leaders any more on the issue of the VSP. All sections were determined to continue and intensify their agitation till the privatisation plan was withdrawn, he said.