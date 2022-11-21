YS Jagan wishes fishermen on World Fisheries Day, to lay foundation for Aqua University

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the fishermen on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. "With the welfare schemes, we have shed new light in the fishing families and taking steps aiming at their welfare. CM YS Jagan tweeted today to this extent stating that many development programs have been initiated in Narasapuram.



Meanwhile, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is on tour of Narasapuram of West Godavari district today who will participate as the chief guest in the World Fisheries Day meeting organized by the government in Narasapuram and will address it.



He will lay the foundation stone for Andhra Pradesh Aqua University and Biyaputhippa Fishing Harbour. Also, many development programs and many inaugurations will be done.



After Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the third Aqua University in the country will be established at Narasapuram by the AP government. For this, DPR has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 332 crores in 350 acres. Also, construction of Vashishta Godavari Bridge which is a long time wish of both Godavari districts with 490 crores, fishing harbor with 429 crores, water grid project with 1400 crores, electricity sub station with 133 crores, municipal water project with 87 crores, construction of underground drainage in Narasapuram town will be undertaken.