YS Jagan's Delhi tour confirmed tomorrow, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's Delhi tour has been confirmed and he will be leaving to Delhi on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appointment seems to have been finalised and on the other hand YS Jagan is making efforts to secure the appointment of other Union ministers while YSRCP MPs based in Delhi are in the process. It is learnt that the CM is likely to ask Amit Shah to take responsibility of coronavirus vaccine.

Also, information that he would seek help in taking the process of setting up three capitals in the state forward. Authorities said that the CM is likely to discuss over the bills related to the Polavaram project and grants from the centre to the state in the wake of the Covid.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Jagan had recently written letters to the CMs of all the states urging them to have a single voice on vaccination. The matter is currently being hotly debated. It is already knew that YS Jahan's tour to Delhi has been cancelled earlier in the week.