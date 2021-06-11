YS Jagan's Delhi tour ends after meeting several union ministers, to reach Tadepalli by evening

CM Jagan's Delhi tour is over and he will leave Delhi in the afternoon and reach Tadepalli. During his two-day visit to Delhi, CM Jagan met Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Gajendrasingh Shekawat and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant individually. He discussed with the Union Ministers on various issues including the funds to the state. CM Jagan also briefed on the steps being taken for corona containment in the state and vaccination.

CM Jagan met Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of his visit to Delhi. He discussed the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and appealed to reverse the decision to privatize the steel plant. Asked to consider alternative possibilities. He also said that the setting up of a petro complex in Kakinada should be expedited and assured that the duty policies would be finalised.

CM Jagan discussed the progress of the Polavaram project with Union Minister Shekhawat for over an hour. The CM said the project, which is expected to be completed by June 2022, has expedited land acquisition and rehabilitation work. He requested that the Polavaram Project Authority office be shifted from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry.