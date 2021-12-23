YS Jagan's Kadapa tour begins today, to lay the foundation stone for construction of RDO office in Badvel

As part of three-day tour of Kadapa, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in the district on Thursday. On the first day of the tour today, he will lay the foundation stone for various development works in Proddatur and address a public meeting to be held there. Later, the chief minister will go to Badvel and lay the foundation stone for setting up a new RDO office there followed by laying of the foundation stone for the Century Plywood industry at Gopavaram.



The chief minister will then reach Kopparthi in the Kamalapuram constituency and lay the foundation stone for various industries there. On the second day of his tour on 24th, Idupulapaya and Pulivendula and will take part in various activities. On this occasion, special prayers will be offered at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.

Later, various development works in Pulivendula will be started along with the laying of foundation stones. On the third day of the 25th of this month, the family will participate in Christmas prayers together and then depart to Gnnavaram from Kadapa Airport in the afternoon.