YS Sharmila demands AP govt to clear Aarogyasri health scheme dues

YS Sharmila Reddy, the Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has raised serious concerns regarding the Aarogyasri health scheme. The APCC chief accused the coalition government of undermining the crucial health initiative.

"The Arogya Sri scheme is a guarantee for the health of the poor," Reddy stated, emphasizing its significance. She criticized the current administration for its failure to settle outstanding dues to hospitals, which she claimed amount to Rs. 3,000 crore. "This delay in payments could lead to a halt in medical services, which is a part of a broader conspiracy to weaken the Arogya Sri scheme," she charged.

The APCC chief demanded that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu take immediate action to address the issue. "Although the previous government left pending dues, it is your government's responsibility to pay them," she asserted, urging the administration to convene discussions with hospital managements without delay.

Reddy concluded by insisting that the pending dues of Rs. 3,000 crore should be released immediately and that Aarogyasri services must be reinstated without further disruption.