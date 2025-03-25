Y.S. Sharmila Slams AP Govt Over High Fuel Taxes, Calls for Price Reduction

Y.S. Sharmila, the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress, criticized the state government for increasing fuel taxes, making petrol and diesel prices higher than in neighboring states. She pointed out that in Andhra Pradesh, the cost of petrol is Rs 109.6 and diesel is Rs 97.4. In contrast, petrol in Tamil Nadu costs Rs 100.8, and diesel is Rs 92.3.

Sharmila accused both the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) of exploiting the public. She said both parties changed their positions on fuel taxes depending on whether they were in power or opposition. She also pointed out that fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh are Rs 7 per litre higher for petrol and Rs 9 per litre higher for diesel compared to Karnataka, and Rs 3 more expensive than in Telangana.

Sharmila added that during the first term of TDP's N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister (2014-2019), the state collected Rs 20,000 crore in fuel taxes. From 2019 to 2024, under the YSRCP government, the state collected Rs 25,000 crore in fuel taxes. This means that over the past 10 years, Andhra Pradesh has collected a total of Rs 50,000 crore from fuel taxes.

Sharmila also demanded that Naidu fulfill his promise to reduce fuel prices. She reminded him that when he was in the opposition, he had called for a Rs 17 per litre reduction in fuel prices.