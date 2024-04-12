YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today

Live
The Congress Party Kadapa MP candidate YS Sharmila is set to continue her election campaign in Kadapa district today. After touring various parts of the district in recent days, Sharmila will now focus on her own constituency, Pulivendula, which is also the constituency of her brother, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The campaign will cover several key areas in Kadapa district, including Vempalle, Vemula, Simhadripuram, and Pulivendula. An public meeting is scheduled to take place in Vempalle at 10:30 am, followed by a public meeting at Pulivendula Flower Gardens at 7 pm.
Sharmila's presence in Pulivendula, a significant political stronghold for the YSR family, is expected to attract a large crowd of supporters. Her campaign efforts have been gaining momentum as the election day draws closer, and she continues to engage with voters and address their concerns.