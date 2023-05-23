  • Menu
YS Viveka murder case: Supreme Court to hear petition on YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

The Supreme Court likely to hear the petition filed by MP Avinash Reddy over his anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court likely to hear the petition filed by MP Avinash Reddy over his anticipatory bail on Tuesday. A vacation bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha will hear the petition along with the petition filed by former MP Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha on YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition..

Meanwhile, Avinash's lawyer mentioned before a bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha that their petition should be heard.

However, it was mentioned before the bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol as the bench suggested to go to another vacation bench. Justice Sanjay Karol suggested to the registry that the petition should be included in the bench list of which he is not a member. The petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

