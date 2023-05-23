Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 23 May 2023
- YS Viveka murder case: Supreme Court to hear petition on YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail
- TikTok sues US state of Montana for banning the app
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 23 May 2023
- Gold and silver rates today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 23 May 2023
- AP govt. gives green signal for Teachers transfers in the state
- Apple WWDC Event: Date, Time, Live Stream Details and Launches
- Destruction of Hyderabad began after KCR became CM, attacks Revanth
- Telangana Police gears up for Assembly elections
- Jobs for all eligible top among party poll agenda: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
YS Viveka murder case: Supreme Court to hear petition on YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail
The Supreme Court likely to hear the petition filed by MP Avinash Reddy over his anticipatory bail on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court likely to hear the petition filed by MP Avinash Reddy over his anticipatory bail on Tuesday. A vacation bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha will hear the petition along with the petition filed by former MP Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha on YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition..
Meanwhile, Avinash's lawyer mentioned before a bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha that their petition should be heard.
However, it was mentioned before the bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol as the bench suggested to go to another vacation bench. Justice Sanjay Karol suggested to the registry that the petition should be included in the bench list of which he is not a member. The petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.