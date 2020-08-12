YSR Cheyutha Rs 11.7 crores funds credited to women accounts in Tirupati

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that under YSR Cheyutha scheme Rs 11.7 crores credited to 5,906 women beneficiaries bank accounts, On Wednesday. MLA Bhumana has launched the cheyutha scheme along with MCT Commissioner PS Girisha here at the corporation auditorium. In the meeting MLA addressing the women informed that under this scheme every eligible woman will get Rs 18,750 financial assistance yearly by the AP state government. He stated that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented his promise which was given during his Padyathara before the 2019 Assembly polls. In the next four years the government will give financial benefit Rs 75,000 to each woman beneficiary, MLA mentioned.

MLA stated that there is no fixed last date to apply this scheme if really any woman is eligible as per government guidelines she can apply to this scheme for getting financial assistance from the government.

Commissioner PS Girisha told that to select beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha, municipal wards volunteers concerned will go to applicant houses and conduct surveys to gather personal data. Later those applications would be sent to district officials for administrative sanction, he added.

Total 5096 beneficiaries were selected under this scheme out of 6096 applications, women between the age 45 to 60 years eligible to apply under this YSR Cheyutha, said the Commissioner.

He informed that only Sc, ST, BC and minority community women are eligible to apply for this scheme. In YSR Cheyutha launching meeting MCT Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy, Manager Haseem, Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav were present.