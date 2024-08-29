Live
YSRCP alleges weakening of police machinery
Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna expressed concern over the deteriorating state of police system in the state, stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s governance is responsible for the loss of respect and morale among police officials.
Speaking to the media at the party central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the former minister mentioned a recent event where police officers participated in the birthday celebration of the wife of Chilakaluripet MLA P Pulla Rao. He also referred to an incident in Anantapur district where a circle inspector (CI) was forced to apologise after speaking out honestly.
He stated that these events are a reflection of how the police system is getting weakened under the TDP coalition government’s rule.
Nagarjuna raised concerns about the government’s actions, including the sidelining of 16 honest IPS officers. He stated that these actions are sending a message that officials must follow political directions or face consequences.
The YSRCP leader highlighted incidents of alleged violence against YSRCP supporters, including a recent case in Seetharamapuram in Nandyal, where a YSRCP leader Subbarayudu, received no police assistance despite being in danger. He said that the police failed to act because of the influence of TDP leaders and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.