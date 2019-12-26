YSRCP Amaravati leaders to meet on capital ahead of Cabinet meeting on Thursday

Ahead of cabinet meeting to be held on Friday to discuss the GN Rao report on capital formation and development of the state. The YCP MLAs and leaders belonging to Amaravati will meet on Thursday. The leaders will meet at the party office at Tadepalli at 03.30 pm to address the issues pertaining to Capital formations and farmers concerns.

YCRCP sources said the meeting was set up to assure farmers of the capital about their welfares. After the meeting, the government's plan will be explained to the media by YCRP MPs. The final report submitted by the GN Rao committee states that there should be three capital in the state with Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judiciary capital and Amaravati as political capital.

To this end, the meeting of MLAs and leaders of the Amaravati region became a hot topic in AP. On the other hand, the TDP leaders from Visakhapatnam held a meeting on Thursday and welcomed the decision of making Visakhapatnam as capital. It remains to be seen whether the farmers who are protesting against the shifting of the capital would pacify with YSRCP leaders assurance.