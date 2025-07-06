YSRCP calls for recall of CM over unfulfilled promises

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP has intensified its campaign to recall Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing his government of failing to implement election promises. Party State official spokesperson and former MP Margani Bharat Ram urged party leaders and cadres to strongly propagate this call, initiated by their chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, among the public.

Speaking at an extensive meeting of the city party at Margani Estate’s city office on Sunday, Bharat Ram alleged that Naidu has once again deceived the public with false promises in 2024 elections. “Giving promises and failing to fulfill them is not new for Chandrababu Naidu,” Bharat Ram stated. He criticised Naidu for abandoning ‘Job Kavali Ante Babu Ravali’ (If you want a job, Babu should come) slogan from 2014 elections. He further highlighted that the current government has failed to deliver on numerous assurances, including the ‘Super Six’ promises.

He contrasted this with the previous YSRCP government, asserting that Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented numerous welfare schemes from 2019 to 2024, unlike anywhere else in the country. Bharat Ram accused the current government of not only failing to deliver on its election promises but also of selectively choosing beneficiaries for existing schemes based on party affiliation. He claimed that no other government in the country has garnered such significant public opposition within just one year.

Bharat Ram urged party workers to strive for victory in every upcoming election, particularly ensuring a YSRCP win in Rajahmundry.

Rajahmundry party observer Thippala Gurumurthy Reddy and East Godavari district president and former Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, who participated as chief guests, also spoke at the event. They credited Jagan Mohan Reddy with truly defining welfare through his schemes. They advised cadres to complete a five-week program to educate the public at the grassroots level about the TDP’s ‘fake promises’.

Leaders including BC Associations JAC leader Margani Nageswara Rao and Chandana Nageshwar also addressed the gathering. During the event, posters featuring a QR code for ‘Babu Security Fraud Guarantee’ campaign and Chandrababu Naidu’s recall were unveiled.