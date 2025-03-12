YSRCP calls for success of ‘Yuvatha Poru’ today

Vijayawada: YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy urged party leaders to ensure the success of the ‘Yuvatha Poru’ programme scheduled for March 12, Wednesday, aiming to hold the coalition government accountable for the ‘plight’ of youth and unemployed.

In a teleconference held from the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he addressed district presidents, MLAs, constituency coordinators, regional coordinators, general secretaries, and affiliated wing heads. He stressed the need to make the programme a success in order to voice public aspirations, highlighting the party’s commitment to people’s issues as stressed by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy called for widespread participation from students and youth across colleges and universities, alongside grand celebrations of YSRCP’s Foundation Day with party flags hoisted in every village.

He underscored the need to contrast YSRCP’s fulfilled promises with the coalition government’s failures, ensuring the event — from Srikakulam to Chittoor — mount pressure on the government to address demands of people.