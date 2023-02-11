YSRCP cancelled 26 schemes of SC Corporation, alleges BJP

Visakhapatnam: In the past three-and-a-half years, the YSRCP government withdrew 26 schemes of SC Corporation, pointed out BJP SC Morcha Andhra Pradesh state general secretary K N P Chakravarthy.

Demanding the release of a white paper, Chakravarthy questioned the AP government what it had spent towards the welfare of the Dalits from SC/ST Sub-Plan funds.

He said about 10 lakh SCs across the state were suffering from unemployment and lack of skill development. Owing to lack of opportunities, he said, most Dalits were working as daily wage earners. Despite qualification, a number of SCs and STs migrated to other states and worked as hotel workers and security guards, he pointed out.

For the past three-and-a-half years, a number of protests in the form of rasta rokos, dharnas and bandhs were organised by the SC youth across the state. They alleged that the YSRCP government is implementing anti-farmers policies.