YSRCP councillors seek change of chairperson

Kakinada: A group of ward councillors from the Samarlakota municipality who belong to YSRCP have approached Kakinada district collector Shan Mohan, seeking a change in the municipal chairperson.

The councillors, led by municipal vice-chairman Uba John Moses submitted a representation requesting permission to hold a special meeting for this purpose. They also handed over a letter signed by 22 ward councillors to both the Collector and Municipal Commissioner Srividya.

Samarlakota municipality elections were held in March 2021, with 29 out of 31 wards won by YSRCP, while the remaining two were secured by TDP. The chairperson’s position was reserved for a general woman candidate, and Gangireddy Aruna was elected.

Meanwhile, in the recent period, one YSRCP councillor passed away, and two others joined TDP. Allegations have surfaced that Aruna herself is acting in favour of TDP, leading to discontent among YSRCP councillors and party leaders.

With Aruna completing four years in office this March, the municipal act does not allow a no-confidence motion at this stage. Citing this, the YSRCP councillors are urging the collector to issue special orders for her removal and to convene a special meeting to facilitate the leadership change. The response of the collector on this issue is keenly awaited.