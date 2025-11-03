Live
YSRCP demands restoration of EPF benefits for health officers
Vijayawada: The YSRCP doctors wing chairman Dr. Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav has demanded the immediate restoration and release of pending Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) payments to Community Health Officers (CHOs) and contract healthcare workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Andhra Pradesh. He said that despite two formal requests from the commissioner of Health to the NHM central office in New Delhi, EPF benefits have remained suspended since April 2024, affecting more than 10,000 employees across the state. These health officers, who were covered under the EPF scheme from March 2019 to March 2024, have lost access to essential social security and insurance benefits under the EDLI scheme, exposing their families to financial uncertainty.
The doctors’ wing alleged that the NDA government failed to pursue the matter effectively with the Centre and neglected its statutory obligations, leading to prolonged administrative delays. Radhakrishna demanded the immediate restoration and release of pending EPF payments and urged both the State and Central governments to prioritize the welfare of health workers.