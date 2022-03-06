YSRCP 'disrespecting' court verdict on capital, alleges TDP

Mangalagiri: Parchur TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao on Sunday slammed the ruling YSRCP leaders for 'insulting and disrespecting' the judgment passed by the High Court on the Amaravati capital issue.

Sambasiva Rao asked the ruling party leaders to explain how it was a mockery on the part of the farmers to prostrate before the Goddess of Justice. In a statement here, the TDP MLA advised the YSRCP leaders to focus on the decentralisation of development by setting aside the politically motivated 3-capitals plan. Sambasiva Rao asserted that the farmers literally laid the foundation stone for the Amaravati capital. But, the YSRCP was trying to make the farmers' sacrifice look like a mockery.

Apparently, the court verdict became like a bitter pill to swallow for the ruling party which has been committing untold illegalities in the name of trifurcation. They have hurled all sorts of abuses on the farmers.

The TDP MLA recalled how the YSRCP called it 'graphics' though the Naidu regime spent Rs 15,000 crore to complete several works in Amaravati capital.

Sambasiva Rao said while the people of AP were pleading for development, industries and jobs, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had not taken up one single project to meet their aspirations. By destroying even the existing opportunities, the ruling party had caused severe difficulties to all sections of people.