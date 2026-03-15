YSRCP Doctors Wing slams AI pilot in govt hospitals

Vijayawada: YSRCP Doctors Wing president Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav on Saturday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to introduce AI-based pilot projects in government hospitals, calling it a misplaced priority while thousands of medical posts remain vacant.

The government has proposed implementing AI-based disease screening in 18 hospitals to aid early detection of conditions like tuberculosis and cervical cancer. However, Radhakrishna Yadav argued such technology cannot substitute trained doctors, accusing the government of using AI to “hoodwink the public” while neglecting nearly 10,000 vacancies — including specialists, medical officers and paramedics — in the health and family welfare department.

He also questioned the reliability of AI tools being tested, noting that some tuberculosis detection algorithms have specificity levels of just 66.9 per cent, while fetal distress monitoring tools may generate false positives of up to 42 percent.

The YSRCP leader further alleged that around Rs 3,500 crore in dues under the NTR Vaidyaseva Scheme remain unpaid, forcing some empanelled hospitals to suspend services and affecting treatment access for economically weaker patients.

The Doctors Wing demanded the government fill vacant posts, clear pending dues, publish a White Paper on AI data privacy, and conduct independent safety audits before wider implementation.