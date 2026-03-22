YSRCP donates Rs 2.6L for P Nainavaram mosque reconstruction

Vijayawada: On the occasion of the Ramzan festival, leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) extended generous support for the reconstruction of a mosque at P Nainavaram village in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district, under the Gannavaram constituency.

The initiative was taken under the guidance of former Gannavaram MLA Dr Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and former Chairman of Gollapudi Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) and senior YSRCP leader Komma Koteswara Rao alias Kotu. Several local leaders and public representatives came forward to contribute to the cause.

A total of Rs 2.60 lakh was donated to the P Nainavaram Mosque Committee on Saturday, marking the Ramzan festival celebrations. Of this, Rs 1 lakh was collectively contributed by YSRCP Vijayawada Rural Mandal President Angajala Hanuman, former MPP Yarkareddy Nagi Reddy, and party leaders Devagiri Omkar Reddy, Kalakoti Brahmananda Reddy, Bhimavarapu Sivarami Reddy, Kalapala Abraham, Nallamothu Chandrasekhar, G. Seenaiah, and others.

Former Vice MPP of Vijayawada Rural Mandal and former Nunna village Sarpanch Jeetham Srinivasa Rao donated Rs 50,000. Similarly, P Nainavaram YSRCP President Davu Venkateswara Rao (DVR) contributed Rs 50,000, while village Sarpanch Batta Somaiah also donated Rs 50,000. Former Sarpanch Davu Koteswara Rao added Rs 10,000 towards the reconstruction efforts.

Later in the day, YSRCP leaders participated in the Ramzan celebrations at the mosque in P Nainavaram and formally handed over the contributions to the mosque committee members and elders of the Muslim community. The gesture was appreciated by local residents, who lauded the leaders for promoting communal harmony and supporting religious infrastructure in the village.