YSRCP downfall started: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan in Guntur

Mangalagiri: The downfall for the YSRCP government which is synonymous with faction culture, has started, said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan addressing farmers of Amaravati region who met him here on Tuesday and complained about the police lathi-charge against them.



Addressing farmers of capital region villages including a sizable number of women who are victims of police highhandedness in Amaravati at the party headquarters, he said with the announcement of shifting of the capital city the countdown for the YSRCP government started.

He said police were behaving cruelly towards farmers. Pawan said that the God would take action against the government for making so many people weep on the roads.

He predicted that there would not be YSRCP in future. "Let's not take rest till we see the end of YSRCP government," he said.

Pawan said that had the YCP leaders procured lands in Amaravati, they would not have changed the capital city. "Since they have lands at Visakhapatnam, they are planning to shift the capital," he said.

Assailing the police personnel, he said that the police had stooped to the level of street rowdies. "I was not allowed to meet the police lathi-charge victims on Monday night and nearly 500 police personnel rounded by office and stopped me from moving out for five hours."

He said that the people should teach the YSRCP a good lesson in future so that they could not win even a single Assembly seat.

Pawan appealed to the Secretariat employees to express solidarity with the farmers of the 29 villages since a government may come and go but the people would be with us all the time.

He announced that he would be going to New Delhi on Wednesday to meet the top BJP leadership and inform the ground realities of Andhra Pradesh to the Prime Minister. "I cannot promise miracles but I shall explain the problems people are facing here," he said.

Several women narrated their woes to the Jana Sena supremo. They said that the police used expletives and even beat them up mercilessly.