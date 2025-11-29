YSRCP faults allotment of lands in Vizag at throwaway prices

Visakhapatnam: Who gave right to the Andhra Pradesh government to allot lands to IT companies in Visakhapatnam for just 99 paise per acre, asked YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Kurasala Kannababu.

At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he questioned why lands in Amaravati are not being given at throwaway praises like how it is done in Visakhapatnam?

He pointed out that people's property is given away to private players at the lowest price to meet personal gains.

Before elections, Kannababu pointed out that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant appeared like a ‘black elephant’ but it turned into a ‘white elephant’ to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after coming to power.

The YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator condemned strongly over the inaction of the coalition government over a victim’s complaint who was harassed by the PA of Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani. Further, Kannababu alleged that people from all sections of the state were deceived by listening to Chandrababu's words as he managed to deceive them with the support of a section of media organisations.

He pointed out that the government that deceived all sections of people continues to campaign without implementing Super Six promises made during the election campaign.

About the maintenance of law and order in the state, Kannababu said that the police system has been weakened and it is working more vigorously to file false cases against the YSRCP leaders than focusing on effective policing.

Kannababu mentioned that since the NDA government came to power, all sections of people have been greatly dissatisfied. Sharing his views, district president KK Raju lamented the way the state government is distancing medical services from the poor and privatising government medical colleges.

Constituency coordinators Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Molli Apparao, former minister P. Balaraju, former city mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, former MLA's Tynala Vijaya Kumar and Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah were present.