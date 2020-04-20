YSRCP files Missing complaint against Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday

While the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national president is celebrating his birthday today keeping it as a low affair in Hyderabad, the YSRCP leaders and cadre from Kuppam constituency have complained to the police citing their MLA (Chandrababu Naidu) to be missing from the constituency from last month.

YSRCP Kuppam constituency in-charge Feroz Basha has lodged a complaint requesting them to find whereabout of their MLA. However, the TDP leaders are crying foul over the act and criticising the YSRCP government. "Is this the time to the complaint," TDP questioned.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu has celebrated his birthday at his residence in Hyderabad. Amid lockdown, the former chief minister has asked the cadre to avoid making any celebrations and urged them to stay at home distributing the meals and fruits to the poor and migrants at their respective places. While Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi also poured wishes on Chandrababu on the occasion of his birthday. The TDP leaders have also wished Naidu through their Twitter handle.