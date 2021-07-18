YSRCP government accused of protecting criminals says TDP spokesperson Divya Vani

Amaravati: TDP spokesperson Divya Vani on Saturday demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the director general of police (DGP) to explain to the people why the culprits were not arrested even 40 days after the rape of a woman in Sitanagaram, near Tadepalli.

Divya Vani asked what justice the Chief Minister could do to the women of the state when his regime could not nab those responsible for an atrocity that happened within a walkable distance of his own residence. The government and the DGP were obviously suppressing the case just because the perpetrators belong to the ruling YSRCP.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making all efforts to implicate the TDP leaders in the murder of his own uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Along similar lines, the Chief Minister and his party leaders were making cheap plans to save their party miscreants involved in the Sitanagaram ghat rape case. It was a big shame that the YSRCP was doing such gross injustice to a wronged woman, she said.

Divya Vani termed it as helpless on the part of Jagan Reddy for not being able to come out of his house without huge presence of policemen and large scale security. He walked from one end of the state to the other end in the name of Padayatra before elections but now he was not coming out of his home to solve problems of people. The Chief Minister was using the police only for his security and for oppressing the opposition but not to ensure safety of women.

The TDP leader said that no girl would be safe in Andhra Pradesh as long as the ruling party leaders continue as guardian angels for the murders, rapists and miscreants in the state. The DGP should order the police to question YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in the Sitanagaram rape case. If this was done immediately, the real culprits in the gruesome case would be nabbed.