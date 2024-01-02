YSRCP Hindupur in-charge participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam

As part of the "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam program, Hindupur YSRCP incharge along with YSRCP leader Madhumathi Reddy, Sarpanch Najappa, MPP Ratnamma, MPTC Krishnaveni Garu, leaders, public representatives, secretariat staff, and volunteers visited every household in Chouluru Gram Panchayat of Hindupuram Rural Mandal.

Deepika explained the details of the development projects undertaken by the Jagananna government and the welfare benefits received by the families. The villagers warmly welcomed Deepika and expressed their gratitude for the benefits they are receiving from the Jagananna government. Deepika greeted the people and advised officials to check with the volunteers if everyone is receiving the welfare schemes provided by CM YS Jagan, or if there are any issues with the distribution.

ZPTC Nagabhushanappa, Vice MPP Ramanji, Market Yard Vice Chairman Rachapalli Mahendranath Reddy, Mandal Convener Ramu, Single Window President Ranganath, Rural Mandal Social Media Convenor Ramanji, and other leaders such as Tipperudrayya, Santhebidunuru Raju, Chaudappa, Jangalapalli Somesekhar Reddy, Veerampally Sudhakar Reddy, Babu Reddy, Majeed, Local Leaders Ex Sarpanch Raju, T N Ramanjappa, Suresh, Suri, Musadik, Rajesh, Balu, Upendra, Naveen, Prakash, Gangadharappa, Nagaraju, Ramakrishna, Subbareddy, Sai Prasad, Ashok, Prasanna, Talari Narasimhappa, Ajay Reddy, Ashwathamma, Vijayamma, Savitramma, Vasu, Prabhakar Reddy, Sadashiva Hanumantha Reddy, Somu, and other officials, secretariat staff, volunteers, secretariat convenors, household heads, and village people actively participated in the program.







