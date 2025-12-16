YSRCP holds bike rally against medical college privatisation

Anantapur: Anantapur witnessed a massive bike rally on Monday as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) intensified its protest against the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges, following a call given by party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The rally was organised under the leadership of YSRCP Anantapur district president Ananth Venkatarami Reddy and saw large participation from party leaders, elected representatives and cadres.

Legislative Council Members Shivarami Reddy and Mangamma, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Girijamma, YSRCP Parliament observer Naresh Reddy, and constituency coordinators including Dr. Sake Sailajanath, Talari Rangaiah, Visweswara Reddy, Kethireddy Peddareddy and Mettu Govinda Reddy took part.

Former MP Gorantla Madhav, district vice-president Nairuthi Reddy (Guntakal), public representatives, party leaders and activists were also present.

The rally commenced from the YSRCP district office and proceeded through the flyover, Tower Clock, Saptagiri Circle and Pathuru, before concluding at Bukkarayasamudram.

Party cadres raised slogans condemning the NDA coalition government, alleging that its policies were detrimental to public healthcare and medical education. As part of the protest, the YSRCP showcased 4,55,840 signatures collected across Anantapur district opposing the move to privatise government medical colleges.

The signature copies were transported in a special vehicle to the party’s central office at Tadepalli.

Party leaders asserted that the movement would continue until the government withdrew what they termed as anti-student and anti-poor policies.