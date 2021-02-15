YSRCP leader donates Rs 1.8 lakh for temple development

Rajamahendravaram: Former APIIC chairman and YSRCP leader Srighakollapu SivaramaSubramanyam donated Rs 1.80 lakh to Swamy Ayyappa temple here on Sunday.

He handed over the cheque to temple trust board members Polasanipalli Hanmantha Rao and Thota Subba Rao. He donated the amount to cover the 18 steps with bronze sheet in the temple.a

Later, Sivarama Subramanyam said that the God gave him an opportunity to be a part inthe temple work.

He assured to extend his help for the development of the temple.The temple was located on the banks of River Godavari attracting thousands of devotees,he said.