YSRCP leaders accuses NDA govt. of indulging in diversion politics

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu backstabbed people of Andhra Pradesh by not keeping the promises made before the elections.

Citing it as one of the prime reasons to observe ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ on June 4, they emphasised that the state of affairs in AP is pretty bad, exhorted the people to see the true picture and not to get carried away by what the CM projects. As per the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions, a protest was organised here on Wednesday under the leadership of Visakhapatnam South and East constituency coordinators Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Molli Apparao. The rally was held from Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad junction to the District Collector’s office.

Later, a representation was submitted to District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad by the YSRCP leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju alleged that Naidu had backstabbed NTR and became the Chief Minister and now he is resorting to the same pattern for the people of AP. The YSRCP district president pointed out that in a year-long stint of anarchic rule, Naidu targeted YSRCP leaders and activists by fabricating various cases against them. Further, Raju criticised that the NDA government is focusing on diversion politics and neglecting the welfare of the people completely. He expressed confidence that the people will teach Naidu a befitting lesson for certain in the next elections.

Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao, women’s wing state president Varudhu Kalyani, former MLAs, coordinators, corporators and ward presidents participated in the protest. In the meantime, a rally was organised by the ward YSRCP senior leaders from the Gandhi Bomma centre in Gajuwaka under the leadership of the constituency in-charge Tippala Devan Reddy, former MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy, Ch Venkataramaiah, party youth wing president Urukuti Chandu and senior leaders. Similarly, a rally was held at Arilova area under the leadership of former Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Srinivas with 200 two-wheelers and 10 auto rickshaws.