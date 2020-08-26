YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Tirupati YSR Congress Party MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Ruia Hospital for treatment. It is learnt that Bhumana's son Abhinaya Reddy is already undergoing treatment at the hospital for Coronavirus. Meanwhile, MLA, covid Coordinating Committee Chairman Bhumana himself stepped into the field a few days ago to dispel rumors about the funeral of coronavirus victims' bodies. An awareness program was organized at Govinda Dam on Karakambadi Road to dispel the myths about burying coronavirus bodies. On this occasion he cremated the corpses of the dead with Corona and infected with dreadful Coronavirus.

As the number of coronavirus tests increases, the number of positive cases also increased. On Tuesday, another 10 thousand Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 92 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, coronavirus tests were performed on 64,351 people in the past 24 hours and 9,927 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 3,71,659.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 92 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of corona deaths across the state to 3,460. In the last 24 hours, 16 people were died in Chittoor district, 11 in Anantapur, 10 each in Kadapa and Prakasam, 8 each in East Godavari and West Godavari, six each in Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, four in Krishna, one in Vizianagaram.