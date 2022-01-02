  • Menu
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy rules out early polls to AP assembly, fumes at Chandrababu

YSR Congress party MP Mithun Reddy
Highlights

The ruling YSR Congress party MP Mithun Reddy made key remarks on the early elections in Andhra Pradesh and has made it clear that the Jagan government has no plans to go for early elections.

The ruling YSR Congress party MP Mithun Reddy made key remarks on the early elections in Andhra Pradesh and has made it clear that the Jagan government has no plans to go for early elections. Mithun Reddy who responded to Chandrababu's comments made on Saturday that they were ready for early elections has made the above comments.

MP Mithun Reddy, who launched a newly developed mobile app at a hotel in Tirupati said they will stay in power for five years and have no plans for early elections. He fumed at Chandrababu for his remarks on early elections and accused that the latter is making these comments to save his party.

Earlier, Chandrababu spoke to reporters at the Telugu Desam party headquarters on Saturday. On this occasion, he opined that the government is going for early elections. Chandrababu revealed that they are ready to face the early elections.

