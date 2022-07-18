YSRCP MPs vow to raise voice for downtrodden

New Delhi: YSRCP MPs Dr Venkata Satyavathi, Goddeti Madhavi, R Krishnaiah and Mastan Rao Beeda here on Monday reiterated the commitment of the government to the welfare of the BCs, SCs and STs and said the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had directed them to raise their voices in the Parliament on behalf of the neglected sections of the society.

Addressing a press conference today, the MPs thanked the CM for giving them an opportunity to represent the downtrodden sections in the Parliament. They said Jagan Mohan Reddy had not only given the word to uplift such sections, but also kept the word by giving them a proper representation in the Cabinet. This was unheard of in the previous regime of the TDP, they said.

The Backward Classes, Dalits and Tribals formed not the fringe of the society but the backbone of it. All along these people had been neglected and there was only a lip-service offered to them. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only leader who kept his word and upgraded them to a respectable position in politics.

The MPs said they would strive their best to take forward the agenda of the downtrodden to better their lives. Similarly, the state interests would also be raised.