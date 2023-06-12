YSRCP not depending on BJP, People are my Army in battle of Kurukshetra-YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and YRCP have now realised that the BJP had drifted away from them. Making this stand clear at a meeting to launch Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at Krosur in Palnad district of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan made a political statement saying that in the Kurukshetra war YSRCP was alone. "BJP may not be with me,it does not matter. I was never dependent on them. For me people are my army. People should analyse whether they benefited from the schemes launched by the government or not, he added.

It may be mentioned here that for the first time Jagan made such a statement against BJP. So far he has only been targeting the TDP and Jana Sena. He appears to be irked with the comments made by the BJP national president J P Nadda at Tirupati three days back and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at Visakhapatnam.

Jagan said people should understand that this government was pro people government and hence on the day of opening of schools, distributed school kits, changed uniform designs and gave bigger sized bags.