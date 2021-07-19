YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader Vijayasai Reddy serves notice to Chairman of Rajya Sabha on Special Category Status

New Delhi: YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader V Vijayasai Reddy, here on Monday served a notice to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, to take up discussion on granting Special Category Status (SCS) to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh. However, the effort proved to be futile as the Upper House could not deal with it due to the ruckus.

Justifying the demand, Vijayasai Reddy, said the then Prime Minister had given some assurances to the state and one of the most important was granting the SCS to AP. The assurance was taken to the Union Cabinet and the Union Cabinet in March, 2014, approved conferring SCS on AP.

But, even after more than 7 years, the decision of the Union Cabinet was still pending for implementation.` The YSRCP leader had earlier stated that the matter would be taken up as usual as the Centre was not yielding to the demand. As a residuary state, Andhra Pradesh was facing several problems and lack of the SCS was affecting it the most.

In response to a question of Vijayasai Reddy, the Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, Bishweshwar Tudu, said the Krishna River Management Board was regulating the drawal of waters by Telangana from Krishna river. It had advised the Telangana government to stop generation of power from Srisailam Left Power House already.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MPs joined the ranks of the Opposition MPs here on Monday in disrupting the House proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

As soon as the House assembled, the MPs rushed into the well of the Lok Sabha seeking approval of the revised cost estimates of the project which has been pending with the Centre despite several pleas of the State Government.

YSRCP member and Floor Leader, P Mithun Reddy, had earlier served a notice for discussion on the subject. However, as the House was not in order, it was adjourned soon.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, the YSRCP MPs stormed the podium of the Chairman, displaying placards demanding SCS to Andhra Pradesh. They raised slogans seeking status.