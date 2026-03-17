YSRCP pays tribute to Potti Sriramulu on 125th Jayanti

Guntur: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said Potti Sriramulu symbolises the self-respect of Telugu people and that his supreme sacrifice for a separate state for Andhra continues to inspire generations.

YSRCP leaders paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. Floral tributes were offered as leaders recalled his historic sacrifice for the creation of a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

Speaking on the occasion, party leaders said the name of Potti Sriramulu would remain immortal as long as the Telugu community exists. They remembered his 58-day fast unto death demanding a separate state for Telugu people, which ultimately paved the way for the formation of linguistic states in India.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said such a selfless sacrifice for a linguistic state was unparalleled in world history. He added that the ideals of Potti Sriramulu are reflected in the leadership and governance approach of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, he said, has upheld values of integrity, credibility and commitment towards the state and its people.

Former MLA Malladi Vishnu recalled that inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Potti Sriramulu undertook several fasts in his life, including the historic fast that eventually led to the formation of linguistic states in the country.

Former minister Velampalli Srinivas said the previous YSRCP government restored the celebration of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1 and honoured Potti Sriramulu’s legacy.

He criticised the present coalition government for allegedly neglecting his memory, including failing to allocate funds for the construction of a 58-foot statue while spending heavily on other projects.

Former minister Sake Sailajanath said the life and dedication of Potti Sriramulu should inspire people to work with similar determination for the pride and unity of Telugu society.